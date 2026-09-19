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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 September 2026:

  1. Mamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist

    The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest. Read More

  2. OPINION | Didi Loses TMC Symbol, Name And Nandigram Candidate: The Biggest Challenge In Front Of Mamata Banerjee

    A majority of the newly elected Trinamool MLAs then refused to walk with her and gathered under Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Read More

  3. 'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest

    Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before the Nandigram bypoll, alleging BJP revenge politics. Congress also targeted the BJP and EC, citing a 19-year-old case. Read More

  4. Trump Set To Sign Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill Today, India Faces Up To 100% Tariff Threat: Report

    Trump is expected to sign a US bill targeting Russia and Iran, giving him power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, potentially including India. Read More

  5. 'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak'

    Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received largely positive reactions on X, with viewers praising its humour, performances, and first half. Read More

  6. Alia-Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools, Ranveer Supports Education Of 1,000 Girls On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh promised to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. Read More

  7. Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

    Neeraj Chopra has opened up on the heartbreak of missing the 2026 Asian Games due to an injury, admitting he is “not in the best place right now.” Read More

  8. Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know

    Asian Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Check where to watch the in India on TV as well as online live streaming platforms. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Sugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers

    However, the government has specified that any additional sugar stocked beyond the existing 15-day limit must be sourced only from imported sugar. Read More

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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