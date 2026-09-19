Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 September 2026:

Mamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest. Read More

OPINION | Didi Loses TMC Symbol, Name And Nandigram Candidate: The Biggest Challenge In Front Of Mamata Banerjee A majority of the newly elected Trinamool MLAs then refused to walk with her and gathered under Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Read More

'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before the Nandigram bypoll, alleging BJP revenge politics. Congress also targeted the BJP and EC, citing a 19-year-old case. Read More

Trump Set To Sign Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill Today, India Faces Up To 100% Tariff Threat: Report Trump is expected to sign a US bill targeting Russia and Iran, giving him power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, potentially including India. Read More

'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak' Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received largely positive reactions on X, with viewers praising its humour, performances, and first half. Read More

Alia-Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools, Ranveer Supports Education Of 1,000 Girls On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh promised to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. Read More

Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now' Neeraj Chopra has opened up on the heartbreak of missing the 2026 Asian Games due to an injury, admitting he is “not in the best place right now.” Read More

Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know Asian Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Check where to watch the in India on TV as well as online live streaming platforms. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More