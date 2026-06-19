Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 June 2026:

Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani won a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, sparking speculation of cross-voting within the ruling INDIA bloc. Read More PoK Rebellion Intensifies: 70,000 Protesters Gather, Munir's Army Called 'Terrorist' Thousands rallied across PoJK on day 10 of protests, defying a security crackdown and demanding political rights, justice and accountability. Read More Security Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation The enhanced security comes at a time when political speculation is intensifying over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers. Read More Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Trump ‘Desperate’, Says He Used All Leverage To Secure Deal Iran's Supreme Leader called Trump "desperate", claiming the US president used every available lever to secure the landmark agreement with Tehran. Read More ‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More After US-Iran Deal, Tehran Eyes Bigger Oil Exports; Is India On The List? The agreement aims to extend the ceasefire between the two countries, restore shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz and help normalise global energy supply chains. Read More