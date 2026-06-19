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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 June 2026:

  1. Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected

    NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani won a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, sparking speculation of cross-voting within the ruling INDIA bloc. Read More

  2. PoK Rebellion Intensifies: 70,000 Protesters Gather, Munir's Army Called 'Terrorist'

    Thousands rallied across PoJK on day 10 of protests, defying a security crackdown and demanding political rights, justice and accountability. Read More

  3. Security Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation

    The enhanced security comes at a time when political speculation is intensifying over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers. Read More

  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Trump ‘Desperate’, Says He Used All Leverage To Secure Deal

    Iran's Supreme Leader called Trump "desperate", claiming the US president used every available lever to secure the landmark agreement with Tehran. Read More

  5. ‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga

    Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More

  6. Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK

    Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More

  7. Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

    Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19

    Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. After US-Iran Deal, Tehran Eyes Bigger Oil Exports; Is India On The List?

    The agreement aims to extend the ceasefire between the two countries, restore shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz and help normalise global energy supply chains. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Probe Intensifies: SIT Questions Key Figures as Counting Room Video Fuels Row

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Top Headlines

News
Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected
NDA-Backed Candidate Wins Rajya Sabha Poll In Jharkhand; Cross-Voting Suspected
Business
‘FTA Talks In Final Phase’: MEA Shares Major Update After PM Modi-Trump Talks At G7
‘FTA Talks In Final Phase’: MEA Shares Major Update After PM Modi-Trump Talks At G7
World
Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Trump ‘Desperate’, Says He Used All Leverage To Secure Deal
Khamenei Calls Trump ‘Desperate’, Says He Used All Leverage To Secure Deal
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OPINION | USPACOM To USINDOPACOM To USPACOM-What’s In A Name?
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