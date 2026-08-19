Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 August 2026:

Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’ Kejriwal hit out at the BJP after Satyendar Jain’s arrest, calling the case “fake” and accusing the party of political vendetta. Read More CJP Warns Centre Of Action Over Delay In Withdrawing FIRs Against Protesters CJP has warned the BJP-led government of further action if it fails to withdraw FIRs against protesters and provide compensation to affected families. Read More ‘Credibility, Robustness Of India’s Election Machinery Globally Established’: MEA On Trump Remarks MEA said India’s election machinery has globally established credibility and robustness while responding to Trump’s remarks citing India’s electoral system in support of stricter US voter ID rules. Read More Iran Fires 2 Missiles Towards UAE, Residents Warned Amid Rising Tensions UAE issued a brief missile threat alert, urging residents to seek shelter after detecting missiles directed at the country. The warning was lifted shortly after amid renewed Gulf security concerns. Read More Protest Against ‘Batwara 1947’ In Agra: Yogi Youth Brigade Demands Ban, Burns Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol’s Photos ‘Batwara 1947' faced protests in Agra as Yogi Youth Brigade members gathered outside Panna Cinema, burned the film’s poster and photographs of Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, and demanded a ban. Read More Chinese Animated Film ‘Niu Lai’ Turns Viral Joke Into Box Office Hit, Earns Over Rs 16.18 Cr Chinese animated film Niu Lai has gone from earning just 7,705 yuan to crossing 11.4 million yuan at the box office. Its confusing plot and rough animation went viral. Read More Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Go Cosy During F1 Summer Break, Hawaii Photos Go Viral Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoy a cosy Hawaii getaway during F1's summer break. See their beach walks, selfies and holiday photos. See pictures here. Read More 21-Year-Old Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 As India Make Strong Start At Badminton World Championship Ayush Shetty stunned world No.1 Shi Yu Qi while PV Sindhu cruised through her opener as India made a strong start at the 2026 Badminton Worlds. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More India-Japan Trade At $27.5 Billion, But Potential Is Much Higher: Piyush Goyal "UP offers a unique platform for Japan's technological strength and experienced mature demographic to meet India's young workforce and growing market," Goyal said. Read More