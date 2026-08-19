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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 August 2026:

  1. Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’

    Kejriwal hit out at the BJP after Satyendar Jain’s arrest, calling the case “fake” and accusing the party of political vendetta. Read More

  2. CJP Warns Centre Of Action Over Delay In Withdrawing FIRs Against Protesters

    CJP has warned the BJP-led government of further action if it fails to withdraw FIRs against protesters and provide compensation to affected families. Read More

  3. ‘Credibility, Robustness Of India’s Election Machinery Globally Established’: MEA On Trump Remarks

    MEA said India’s election machinery has globally established credibility and robustness while responding to Trump’s remarks citing India’s electoral system in support of stricter US voter ID rules. Read More

  4. Iran Fires 2 Missiles Towards UAE, Residents Warned Amid Rising Tensions

    UAE issued a brief missile threat alert, urging residents to seek shelter after detecting missiles directed at the country. The warning was lifted shortly after amid renewed Gulf security concerns. Read More

  5. Protest Against ‘Batwara 1947’ In Agra: Yogi Youth Brigade Demands Ban, Burns Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol’s Photos

    ‘Batwara 1947' faced protests in Agra as Yogi Youth Brigade members gathered outside Panna Cinema, burned the film’s poster and photographs of Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, and demanded a ban. Read More

  6. Chinese Animated Film ‘Niu Lai’ Turns Viral Joke Into Box Office Hit, Earns Over Rs 16.18 Cr

    Chinese animated film Niu Lai has gone from earning just 7,705 yuan to crossing 11.4 million yuan at the box office. Its confusing plot and rough animation went viral. Read More

  7. Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Go Cosy During F1 Summer Break, Hawaii Photos Go Viral

    Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoy a cosy Hawaii getaway during F1's summer break. See their beach walks, selfies and holiday photos. See pictures here. Read More

  8. 21-Year-Old Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 As India Make Strong Start At Badminton World Championship

    Ayush Shetty stunned world No.1 Shi Yu Qi while PV Sindhu cruised through her opener as India made a strong start at the 2026 Badminton Worlds. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. India-Japan Trade At $27.5 Billion, But Potential Is Much Higher: Piyush Goyal

    "UP offers a unique platform for Japan's technological strength and experienced mature demographic to meet India's young workforce and growing market," Goyal said. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case

Published at : 19 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

News
Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’
Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’
World
Iran Fires 2 Missiles Towards UAE, Residents Warned Amid Rising Tensions
Iran Fires 2 Missiles Towards UAE, Residents Warned Amid Rising Tensions
News
Tamil Nadu Women Employees To Get 365 Days Maternity Leave For Third Child: Major Rule Change
Tamil Nadu Women Employees To Get 365 Days Maternity Leave For Third Child
World
Lula Seeks Call With Trump Amid US-Brazil Tensions, Election Interference Fears
Lula Seeks Call With Trump Amid US-Brazil Tensions, Election Interference Fears
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