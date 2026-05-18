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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 18 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 May 2026:

  1. ‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

    Trump warns Iran “clock is ticking” as US-Iran tensions deepen over nuclear demands, sanctions and stalled negotiations. Read More

  2. PM Modi Receives Sweden’s Highest Honour, Royal Order Of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross

    PM Modi receives Sweden’s highest honour during visit focused on trade, AI, green transition and stronger bilateral ties. Read More

  3. Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers

    VD Satheesan announced his cabinet ahead of Monday’s swearing-in in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders and CMs from party-ruled states are expected to attend. Read More

  4. ‘Attempt To Overthrow Islamic System’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US, Israel

    Masoud Pezeshkian accused Western powers and regional allies of trying to destabilise Iran through military attacks aimed at weakening the country’s leadership and internal stability. Read More

  5. Kushal Tanwar And Kaira Anu Win MTV Splitsvilla X6; Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize

    Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kaira Anu won MTV Splitsvilla X6, lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 20 lakh after the grand finale of the popular dating reality show aired on May 16. Read More

  6. Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

    Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

  7. It was class bowling in last six overs, as 'youngster' Starc did well: DC skipper Axar

    New Delhi, May 17 (PTI): Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lauded his bowlers, particularly “youngster” Mitchell Starc, for helping the team fight back in the last six overs and score an important five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More

  8. Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT

    Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. PM Modi woos Swedish cos to invest in India, says 'reform express' going at full speed

    Gothenburg, May 17 (PTI): Asserting that India's "reform express" is going at full speed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked Swedish companies to enhance their presence in manufacturing, green hydrogen mission, clean energy and other sector. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

Published at : 18 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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