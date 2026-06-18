Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 June 2026:

'If India Is Attacked, We Will Be There': Trump On Defence Ties With New Delhi During talks with PM Modi at the G7 Summit, Donald Trump repeated his claim that he had helped bring an end to eight wars worldwide. Read More

'Look At Him': Trump Praises PM Modi As 'Calm, Cool And Total Killer' PM Modi met EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Evian, discussing trade and cooperation ahead of expected talks with Trump. Read More

UBT MP Arvind Sawant Denies Defection Claims Amid Rebellion Speculation "Go to the person who gave you this news and ask for a proof, of the MPs meeting Om Birla," he said, dismissing suggestions of a fracture within the UBT camp. Read More

US, Iran Sign Peace Deal To End War, Reopen Hormuz; Pak Says MoU Comes Into 'Immediate Effect' Trump and Pezeshkian have signed a 14-point deal aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme. Read More

‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More

Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More

Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More