Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

'Paper Ka Rate': Rahul Gandhi Slams Center, Claims NEET UG 2026 Paper Costs Rs 40 Lakh Displaying a graphic titled "Paper Ka Rate", Gandhi alleged that examination papers are being sold like products with predetermined prices. Read More

WATCH: US Destroys Key IRGC Surveillance Tower At Chahbahar Port; Iran Claims Strikes On American Assets US says it destroyed an IRGC surveillance tower at Iran's ChahBahar Port. Iran claims strikes on US assets in Qatar and Jordan, while Kuwait reports damage to a power and desalination facility. Read More

Anandabazar.com honours Kajol, Dev; editor Aveek Sarkar says Bengal witnessing 'new ray of hope' Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI): Bollywood actor Kajol, actor-MP Dev, singer Nikhita Gandhi and several distinguished personalities from diverse fields were on Friday honoured with the 'Bochorer Best 2026' awards instituted by Anandabaza. Read More

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More