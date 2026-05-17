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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 17 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 May 2026:

  1. ‘If Situation Doesn’t Improve, Everything Could End’: PM Modi’s Warning On Fuel Crisis

    “If this situation doesn't change soon, the achievements of past decades could be lost. A large portion of the world's population could once again fall into poverty,” he added. Read More

  2. India To Build 30-Million-Barrel Strategic Oil Reserve In UAE, Boosting National Stockpile By 70%

    India and UAE agreed to store 30M barrels of crude oil in India’s reserves, boosting energy security and strategic ties. Read More

  3. PM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands

    Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process. Read More

  4. Israel Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad?

    Israel says Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad, linked to the October 7 attack and hostage operations, was killed in a Gaza strike. Read More

  5. Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

    Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

  6. Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

    Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet. Read More

  7. Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT

    Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  8. Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row

    Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. After Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis

    The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15. Read More

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Published at : 17 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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