Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 July 2026:

'Many Have Gone, Many Have Come': Singh Dismisses Concerns Over ISRO Resignations Union Minister Jitendra Singh said ISRO's tighter exit rules are purely administrative, adding, "Many have gone, many have come" amid exit concerns. Read More

No Cap With Megha Prasad | Who Is Really Benefiting From Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike? At Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk starves for a cause while a cynical political circus hijacks his sacrifice for personal and digital gain. Read More

Puri Rath Yatra: Crowd Surge Caught On Camera, Videos Show Injured On Stretchers Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik mourned two deaths during Puri Rath Yatra and urged better crowd management. Officials said a crowd surge, not a stampede, caused two death. Read More

Iran Calls US Strike 'Barbaric' After Cancer Hospital Evacuation, Issues Warning Iran accused the US of a "barbaric attack" after a cancer hospital was evacuated amid air strikes, warning against further attacks on its infrastructure. Read More

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More