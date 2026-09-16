India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 September 2026:

  1. India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit

    India invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit and the BRICS Summit, with both invitations sent separately. Read More

  2. UPI Charges Explained: Who Pays, Who Is Exempt Under New Rules?

    UPI users will not pay extra charges under the new MDR rules, while small merchants and certain payment categories will remain exempt. Read More

  3. UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers

    UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will face MDR for merchants from October 15, while customers will continue using UPI without paying extra. Read More

  4. Saudi Arabia Turns To Israel For Intelligence Help Amid Houthi Attacks: Report

    Following the Houthi occupation of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Saudi Arabia has turned to Israel for assistance. Read More

  5. ‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces

    Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother, raised concerns over the Disha Salian case after Sooraj Pancholi was named in the FIR, alleging crucial evidence may have been lost. Read More

  6. Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’

    Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders. Read More

  7. WI Team Selection: Spotlight on Pandya, Pant with focus on Agarkar future

    New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): A white ball lifeline for Rishabh Pant and a possible inclusion of a fit-again Hardik Pandya will be the focal points of discussion when the national selectors pick the ODI and T20I squads for the home series against West Indies here on Wednesda. Read More

  8. Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk

    Asian Games 2026: Around five Indian athletes are yet to receive Japanese visas ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, putting their acclimatisation plans at risk. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Pay More Or Wait Longer? Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By Consumer Authority Over Ride-Booking Prompts

    CCPA fined Rapido operator Rs 10 lakh over alleged dark patterns and misleading prompts that encouraged riders to pay more for rides. Uber and Ola are also under probe. Read More

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit
India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit
World
Russia Calls Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal A 'Good Idea'
Russia Calls Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal A 'Good Idea'
News
0.4% MDR On UPI Transactions: What Is Merchant Discount Rate And How Will It Affect Payments?
UPI New Rules: What Is Merchant Discount Rate And How Will It Affect Payments?
India
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget