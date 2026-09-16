Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 September 2026:
India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit
India invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit and the BRICS Summit, with both invitations sent separately. Read More
UPI Charges Explained: Who Pays, Who Is Exempt Under New Rules?
UPI users will not pay extra charges under the new MDR rules, while small merchants and certain payment categories will remain exempt. Read More
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will face MDR for merchants from October 15, while customers will continue using UPI without paying extra. Read More
Saudi Arabia Turns To Israel For Intelligence Help Amid Houthi Attacks: Report
Following the Houthi occupation of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Saudi Arabia has turned to Israel for assistance. Read More
‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces
Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother, raised concerns over the Disha Salian case after Sooraj Pancholi was named in the FIR, alleging crucial evidence may have been lost. Read More
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’
Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders. Read More
WI Team Selection: Spotlight on Pandya, Pant with focus on Agarkar future
New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): A white ball lifeline for Rishabh Pant and a possible inclusion of a fit-again Hardik Pandya will be the focal points of discussion when the national selectors pick the ODI and T20I squads for the home series against West Indies here on Wednesda. Read More
Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk
Asian Games 2026: Around five Indian athletes are yet to receive Japanese visas ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, putting their acclimatisation plans at risk. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Pay More Or Wait Longer? Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By Consumer Authority Over Ride-Booking Prompts
CCPA fined Rapido operator Rs 10 lakh over alleged dark patterns and misleading prompts that encouraged riders to pay more for rides. Uber and Ola are also under probe. Read More