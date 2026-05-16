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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 16 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 May 2026:

  1. Hyderabad To Chennai In Under 3 Hours? India’s Bullet Train Push Could Transform South India Travel

    India’s proposed bullet train corridors could cut Hyderabad-Chennai travel time to under 3 hours, reshaping travel. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 15 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. Totally False: PM Modi Does Fact Check Over Foreign Travel Tax Concerns

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted on X saying, "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this." Read More

  4. Xi Sides With Trump On Iran Behind Closed Doors During China Talks: WATCH

    Donald Trump said Xi Jinping agreed Iran must not get nuclear weapons, claimed US controls the Strait of Hormuz and hailed a “historic” China trip with major Boeing trade deals. Read More

  5. Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

    Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

  6. Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

    Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet. Read More

  7. Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row

    Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

    PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. 360 Ships Trapped, 40 Escaping Daily: The Strait of Hormuz Bottleneck Shaking Global Trade

    A massive maritime backlog is building inside the Strait of Hormuz, with nearly 360 cargo vessels stranded as evacuation capacity remains severely limited. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon

Published at : 16 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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