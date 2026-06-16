Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 June 2026:

ED Grills Abhishek Banerjee For Over 11 Hours In Bengal School Recruitment Case 'Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower,' says Abhishek Banerjee after over eight hours of ED questioning in the teacher recruitment scam probe. Read More Congress, BJP Demand Mann's Resignation After Akal Takht Declares Him 'Anti-Guru' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces resignation demands from Congress and BJP after the Akal Takht declared him 'Guru Dokhi' and 'anti-Panth'. Read More PM Modi Conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour, Receives 33rd International Award PM Narendra Modi received Slovakia's highest civilian honour, his 33rd international award, as India and Slovakia elevated ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed key cooperation agreements. Read More ‘Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapon’: Trump Says Deal ‘All Signed’ Trump said Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons under a newly signed deal, while Tehran signalled further negotiations ahead. Read More Foo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027 Foo Fighters are finally heading to India for the first time with concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2027. The show promises a festival-style experience and supporting acts. Read More Chiyaan Vikram’s Reported Rs 20 Crore Deal For Chiyaan63 Grabs Attention Fresh reports claim Chiyaan Vikram may receive Rs 20 crore for Chiyaan63, directed by Anand Shankar. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More Centre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre Govt raises export duty on diesel to Rs14/litre and ATF to Rs12.5/litre, petrol unchanged at Rs1.5. Move follows fortnightly review linked to global crude prices to ensure domestic fuel supply. Read More