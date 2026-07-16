Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 July 2026:

'Are You Muslim?': Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In Hate Attack In US A Muslim mall worker remains critical after a suspect allegedly targeted him over his faith in a stabbing at a Utah shopping centre. Read More

Mamata Banerjee To BJP: ‘You Wanted Me To Have Heart Attack, I’ll Live To See Your End’ Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of wishing her dead, saying she will "live to see your end" amid escalating political tensions in Bengal. Read More

Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp Former Bengal minister Madan Mitra quits Mamata Banerjee's TMC, joins the rebel faction and launches a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee. Read More

Pakistan Scrambles To Contain PoK Protests, Muzaffarabad March Deferred To July 21 At the same time, social media has linked the protests to claims that PoK is seeking to merge with India or is "about to return to India". However, these claims have not been independently verified. Read More

Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller After its theatrical run, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is expected to make its OTT debut. Read More

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More