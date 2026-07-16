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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 July 2026:

  1. 'Are You Muslim?': Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In Hate Attack In US

    A Muslim mall worker remains critical after a suspect allegedly targeted him over his faith in a stabbing at a Utah shopping centre. Read More

  2. Mamata Banerjee To BJP: ‘You Wanted Me To Have Heart Attack, I’ll Live To See Your End’

    Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of wishing her dead, saying she will "live to see your end" amid escalating political tensions in Bengal. Read More

  3. Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp

    Former Bengal minister Madan Mitra quits Mamata Banerjee's TMC, joins the rebel faction and launches a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee. Read More

  4. Pakistan Scrambles To Contain PoK Protests, Muzaffarabad March Deferred To July 21

    At the same time, social media has linked the protests to claims that PoK is seeking to merge with India or is "about to return to India". However, these claims have not been independently verified. Read More

  5. Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller

    After its theatrical run, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is expected to make its OTT debut. Read More

  6. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

    Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

  7. Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

    Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

  8. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Outpaces China In GDP Growth As Chinese Economy Slows To 4.3%

    A recent report said India remains one of the largest importers of Chinese goods. Despite this, China's economic growth has slowed, while India has recorded a higher GDP growth rate. Read More

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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