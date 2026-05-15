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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 15 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 15 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 May 2026:

  1. Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’

    Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

  2. ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case

    ED arrested Kolkata Police DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas after marathon questioning in an alleged land-grabbing and extortion case. Read More

  3. Massive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning

    According to the Relief Commissioner, 107 people died after being trapped under debris and fallen trees, while four deaths were caused by lightning strikes. Read More

  4. Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz

    Less than 24 hours after the incident, another maritime security alert emerged involving the reported seizure of a separate vessel near the strategically crucial waterway. Read More

  5. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

    Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition. Read More

  6. Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

    Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

  7. Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row

    Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

    PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Record Highs As Nvidia Leads Tech Rally

    The gains came after Reuters reported, citing sources, that the United States had cleared nearly 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidia’s second-most powerful artificial intelligence chip, the H200. Read More

Before You Go

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship

Published at : 15 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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World
Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz
Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz
World
200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit
200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit
News
ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case
ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case
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Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’
Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’
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