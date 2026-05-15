Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 May 2026:

Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’ Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case ED arrested Kolkata Police DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas after marathon questioning in an alleged land-grabbing and extortion case. Read More

Massive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning According to the Relief Commissioner, 107 people died after being trapped under debris and fallen trees, while four deaths were caused by lightning strikes. Read More

Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz Less than 24 hours after the incident, another maritime security alert emerged involving the reported seizure of a separate vessel near the strategically crucial waterway. Read More

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition. Read More

Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More