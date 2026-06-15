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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 15 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 June 2026:

  1. Rebel TMC MPs Set To Join Tripura's Nationalist Citizens Party

    The rebel TMC faction claims support from 20 MPs and is now reportedly planning a merger with a Tripura-based party, deepening the crisis within Mamata Banerjee's party. Read More

  2. TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker

    TMC has slammed its rebel MPs after their meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, calling the move 'treachery' and questioning their motives. Read More

  3. 'Happy To Meet You In Nice': PM Modi Greets 'Friend' Macron During France Visit

    PM Modi and French President Macron inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, highlighting India-France innovation ties. Modi called Macron a “friend” and stressed their shared vision for the future. Read More

  4. Trump Says US-Iran Deal Will Be Signed In 'Few Hours' Despite Beirut Strike

    Donald Trump said the proposed US-Iran deal remains on track and could be signed within hours despite Israel's strike on Beirut. Read More

  5. AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’

    AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

  6. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  7. Hamilton Wins First Grand Prix For Ferrari

    Hamilton became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell accomplished the feat more than thirty years ago. Read More

  8. WATCH: World Cup Bus Torched As Knicks Fans Riot In New York After NBA Win

    A World Cup shuttle bus was set on fire and a teenager was shot during chaotic New York Knicks NBA championship celebrations in Manhattan. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Delhi Beer Sales Jump 10% In May As Popular National Brands Return To Shelves

    Beer sales increased by nearly 10% in May this year compared to the same period last year. A total of 11,12,761 cases were sold this May, up from 10,10,524 cases last year. Read More

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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