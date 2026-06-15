Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 June 2026:

Rebel TMC MPs Set To Join Tripura's Nationalist Citizens Party The rebel TMC faction claims support from 20 MPs and is now reportedly planning a merger with a Tripura-based party, deepening the crisis within Mamata Banerjee's party. Read More

TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker TMC has slammed its rebel MPs after their meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, calling the move 'treachery' and questioning their motives. Read More

'Happy To Meet You In Nice': PM Modi Greets 'Friend' Macron During France Visit PM Modi and French President Macron inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, highlighting India-France innovation ties. Modi called Macron a “friend” and stressed their shared vision for the future. Read More

Trump Says US-Iran Deal Will Be Signed In 'Few Hours' Despite Beirut Strike Donald Trump said the proposed US-Iran deal remains on track and could be signed within hours despite Israel's strike on Beirut. Read More

AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

Hamilton Wins First Grand Prix For Ferrari Hamilton became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell accomplished the feat more than thirty years ago. Read More

WATCH: World Cup Bus Torched As Knicks Fans Riot In New York After NBA Win A World Cup shuttle bus was set on fire and a teenager was shot during chaotic New York Knicks NBA championship celebrations in Manhattan. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More