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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 15 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 August 2026:

  1. FDA Crackdown: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart Outlets Hit With Licence Suspensions

    The food safety regulator has suspended 14 licences across the state as part of a wider enforcement drive against businesses allegedly failing to meet food safety standards. Read More

  2. ‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students

    Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have the right to peacefully protest and questioned why the BCI had intervened in the matter. Read More

  3. 80th Independence Day: PM Modi To Hoist Tricolour At Red Fort, ‘Vande Mataram’ First

    India will mark its 80th Independence Day at Red Fort with PM Modi leading celebrations. ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung there for the first time, with 5,000 special guests attending. Read More

  4. Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt

    Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured. Read More

  5. My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song

    Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor. Read More

  6. People's high expectations from police reflect their trust: Nana Patekar

    Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar on Friday said the police have a difficult job and people have high expectations from them, but such demands also reflect the trust placed in the forc. Read More

  7. Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open

    Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

  8. Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata

    Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Who Will Succeed Chandrasekaran? Neville Tata, Top Tata Executives Emerge As Contenders, Says Report

    Tata Sons is reportedly weighing a mix of senior group executives and members of the Tata family as it prepares for a leadership transition after N Chandrasekaran's term ends in February. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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