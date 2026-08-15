Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 August 2026:

FDA Crackdown: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart Outlets Hit With Licence Suspensions The food safety regulator has suspended 14 licences across the state as part of a wider enforcement drive against businesses allegedly failing to meet food safety standards. Read More

‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have the right to peacefully protest and questioned why the BCI had intervened in the matter. Read More

80th Independence Day: PM Modi To Hoist Tricolour At Red Fort, ‘Vande Mataram’ First India will mark its 80th Independence Day at Red Fort with PM Modi leading celebrations. ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung there for the first time, with 5,000 special guests attending. Read More

Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured. Read More

My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor. Read More

People's high expectations from police reflect their trust: Nana Patekar Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar on Friday said the police have a difficult job and people have high expectations from them, but such demands also reflect the trust placed in the forc. Read More

Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More