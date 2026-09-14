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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 September 2026:

  1. Bengal Bypolls: TMC Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar

    TMC on Sunday announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar ahead of October 6 West Bengal Assembly by-polls. Read More

  2. Modi Calls BRICS ‘Ecosystem Of Solutions’, China To Host Next Summit

    The 18th BRICS Summit ended on Sunday. PM Modi said the bloc is not 'against anyone'. Leaders called for an end to the wars and the emergence of a multipolar world. Read More

  3. Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress

    Kanimozhi’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray over delimitation concerns has sparked speculation about a possible third-front plan involving regional parties ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Read More

  4. Iran President Pezeshkian Says Tehran And UAE Agree To ‘Turn The Page’ On War

    Iran and UAE seek to improve ties, with Pezeshkian saying both sides agreed to “turn the page” amid Middle East tensions and US-Iran conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

    CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

  6. OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch

    Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More

  7. Indian women''s cricket team refuses to accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC head Naqvi

    Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI): The Asia Cup trophy impasse continued for the second year in a row after the victorious Indian women’s cricket on Sunday did not accept the cup from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman from Pakista. Read More

  8. Dhiraj scripts history, becomes first Indian male recurve archer to win World Cup Final gold

    Saltillo (Mexico), Sep 13 (PTI): Top-ranked Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final, edging Japan's Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling shoot-off her. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Stock Market Closed Tomorrow: Investors, Here’s Why NSE And BSE Will Not Trade On September 14

    The NSE and BSE will not conduct regular equity trading on Monday, giving investors a one-day break after a difficult week for Indian equities. Read More

Published at : 14 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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