Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 May 2026:

Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year The Centre has extended the tenure of Praveen Sood as CBI Director for another year despite Rahul Gandhi’s dissent note. Read More

Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard Air India has cut several international flights amid soaring fuel prices and airspace restrictions across routes. Read More

AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test The leaders removed from organisational positions were among MLAs who had extended support to Vijay, triggering disciplinary action within the party. Read More

Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. A formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Read More

Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesda. Read More

Kohli’s record-extending unbeaten ton powers RCB to 6-wicket win over KKR and top of points table Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli roared back to form with a record-extending ninth hundred in the Indian Premier League to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru back to the top spot in the points table, with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More