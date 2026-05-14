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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 May 2026:

  1. Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year

    The Centre has extended the tenure of Praveen Sood as CBI Director for another year despite Rahul Gandhi’s dissent note. Read More

  2. Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

    Air India has cut several international flights amid soaring fuel prices and airspace restrictions across routes. Read More

  3. AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

    The leaders removed from organisational positions were among MLAs who had extended support to Vijay, triggering disciplinary action within the party. Read More

  4. Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan

    At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. A formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Read More

  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

    Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

  6. Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look

    Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

  7. Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli

    Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesda. Read More

  8. Kohli’s record-extending unbeaten ton powers RCB to 6-wicket win over KKR and top of points table

    Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli roared back to form with a record-extending ninth hundred in the Indian Premier League to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru back to the top spot in the points table, with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Trainer aircraft of private firm crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; pilot safe

    Pune, May 13 (PTI): A trainer aircraft of a private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police sai. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Published at : 14 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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