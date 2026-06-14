Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 June 2026:

White House Confirms PM Modi-Trump Meeting During G7 Summit In France Prime Minister Modi will attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Read More

Violations Of US Blockade, Illicit Iranian Oil Trade Will Not Be Tolerated: Rubio Tells Jaishankar India lodged a strong protest with the US after a Navy strike on an oil tanker killed three Indian sailors. Rubio defended the action, citing violations of the US blockade on Iranian oil. Read More

Reshuffle In TMC: Arnab Banerjee Named Youth Chief, Kunal Ghosh Gets North Kolkata Post TMC reshuffled its organisation, naming Arnab Banerjee youth chief and Kunal Ghosh North Kolkata president, amid a deepening rebellion by 19 MPs and growing internal dissent against Mamata Banerjee. Read More

Are US, Iran Near A Deal? Trump, Pakistan Say Pact Lands Sunday; Tehran Denies It: What We Know Trump said a new US-Iran nuclear deal will be signed Sunday and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Pakistan echoed optimism. Tehran, however, denied any Sunday signing and urged caution. Read More

AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP 2026 Starting Grid, Driver And Constructor Standings Ahead Of Race F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: Get the full Formula 1 starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, plus current driver and constructor standings ahead of race day. Read More

Barcelona-Catalunya GP vs Spanish GP: History And Key Differences Explained Barcelona-Catalunya GP vs Spanish Grand Prix: Discover why the classic Barcelona F1 race has been renamed the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the Spanish GP title moves to Madrid. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More