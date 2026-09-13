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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 September 2026:

  1. Dozens Of Porn Videos Found On Phone Seized From Rape-Convict Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's Prison Cell

    Prajwal Revanna's seized prison phone contained dozens of pornographic videos, while police said a pen drive had movies and web series. Five people were arrested over the devices' alleged smuggling. Read More

  2. Who Will Lead BSP After Mayawati? Dipika Anand’s Name Fuels Succession Debate

    BSP succession debate intensifies ahead of 2027 as Mayawati distances from nephew Akash Anand, while niece Dipika Anand’s name emerges as a possible future leader. Read More

  3. ‘Although India, China Are Different, We Can Achieve Common Development’: Xi At Bilateral Meet With PM Modi

    Modi thanked China for its BRICS support during talks with Xi, who backed closer cooperation. BRICS also adopted a declaration on West Asia, while Modi proposed 10 global governance reforms. Read More

  4. AirTag, Deflated Tyres And Death Threats: Indian-Origin Woman Killed In US After Alleged Stalking

    Indian-origin Shalini Thakur, 38, was fatally shot in Sacramento by her alleged stalker Rohit, 22. A restraining order detailed months of threats, harassment and tracking. Read More

  5. OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch

    Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More

  6. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  7. WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'

    Divyanshi Choudhary broke down after being dropped from India’s Asian Games squad, alleging unfair treatment, while the federation blamed an injury-related SAI decision. Read More

  8. It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma

    Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. European Banks Move Gold Out Of US: What’s Driving The Shift?

    To be "like Fort Knox" means to be extremely secure and well-guarded. Yet the perception of the United States as a whole as a secure location to store gold is clearly on the wane. Read More

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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