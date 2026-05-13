Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 May 2026:

Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Rebel AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay; Allies Object To Astrologer’s Role In Government Tamil Nadu politics intensified ahead of the floor test as 30 rebel AIADMK MLAs extended support to Vijay, deepening the party rift. Read More ‘Dialogue Window Must Stay Open’: RSS Leader On India-Pakistan Relations RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said dialogue channels with Pakistan should remain open despite continued tensions and terror attacks. Read More Rahul Gandhi Not On Board With New CBI Chief Selection, Submits Note Of Dissent Rahul Gandhi submitted a note of dissent during a high-level meeting at the PM’s residence on the appointment of the next CBI Director. Read More ‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran The images, uploaded to Trump’s Truth Social account, depicted fictional combat scenarios involving American military forces targeting Iranian assets. Read More 'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots. Read More Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More Wall Street Pulls Back As Inflation, Iran Tensions Weigh On Sentiment Investors are increasingly reassessing expectations for interest rate cuts as inflationary pressures persist. Read More