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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 May 2026:

  1. Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Rebel AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay; Allies Object To Astrologer’s Role In Government

    Tamil Nadu politics intensified ahead of the floor test as 30 rebel AIADMK MLAs extended support to Vijay, deepening the party rift. Read More

  2. ‘Dialogue Window Must Stay Open’: RSS Leader On India-Pakistan Relations

    RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said dialogue channels with Pakistan should remain open despite continued tensions and terror attacks. Read More

  3. Rahul Gandhi Not On Board With New CBI Chief Selection, Submits Note Of Dissent

    Rahul Gandhi submitted a note of dissent during a high-level meeting at the PM’s residence on the appointment of the next CBI Director. Read More

  4. ‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran

    The images, uploaded to Trump’s Truth Social account, depicted fictional combat scenarios involving American military forces targeting Iranian assets. Read More

  5. 'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours

    Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More

  6. Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet

    Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots. Read More

  7. Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC

    Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

  8. Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message

    Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Wall Street Pulls Back As Inflation, Iran Tensions Weigh On Sentiment

    Investors are increasingly reassessing expectations for interest rate cuts as inflationary pressures persist. Read More

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

Published at : 13 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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