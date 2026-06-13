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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 June 2026:

  1. India Summons US Envoy Again After Third Attack In Four Days On Ship Carrying Indian Crew

    The latest diplomatic démarche came after another vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack on Thursday, making it the third such incident involving Indian sailors in four days. Read More

  2. 'This Is The Time To Stand With Mamata, Not Leave Her': Shatrughan Sinha On TMC Turmoil

    Amid a deepening TMC crisis, Shatrughan Sinha pledged unwavering support to Mamata Banerjee, even as 19 rebel MPs prepare to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament. Read More

  3. Bhopal Man Arrested Over Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Radical Network

    ATS said Faraz admitted during questioning that he had been in contact for the last five to six years with Naim Abdullah, a resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. Read More

  4. 'Peace Has Never Been This Close': Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Deal Ready For Final Steps

    Iran and the US are nearing Pakistan-mediated peace deal to extend ceasefire and advance nuclear talks. Trump signalled optimism, while Israel urged safeguards against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Read More

  5. AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’

    AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

  6. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  7. Who Is Jaspal Rana? Legendary Shooter Who Died And How He Is Related To Manu Bhaker

    A comprehensive profile on legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, who has passed away aged 49, and his historic coaching relationship with Manu Bhaker. Read More

  8. Indian Shooting Great & Manu Bhaker's Coach, Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49

    Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and coaches, won multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. MAGGI Under Scrutiny: Nestlé Rejects Infestation Claims, Says Tests Found No Contamination

    Nestlé India rejected infestation claims involving MAGGI, citing tests that found no contamination. The response came after an FSSAI notice, with the company asserting full compliance and cooperation. Read More

Before You Go

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination

Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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