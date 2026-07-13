Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

Manmohan Singh Once Told Me 'I Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi's Book Former CEC SY Quraishi says Manmohan Singh once told him, "I will commit suicide" over criticism of the EC by ministers, calling the poll panel "the soul of India's democracy" in a 2012 meeting. Read More

US-Iran War: Telecom Worker Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran US struck Iranian military targets around the Strait of Hormuz as Iran retaliated with attacks across Gulf nations. Projectiles hit Qeshm Island, while an Iranian telecom worker was killed. Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon title with a four-set win over Alexander Zverev, claiming his fifth Grand Slam crown and extending his dominance in 2026. Read More

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More