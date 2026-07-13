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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. Manmohan Singh Once Told Me 'I Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi's Book

    Former CEC SY Quraishi says Manmohan Singh once told him, "I will commit suicide" over criticism of the EC by ministers, calling the poll panel "the soul of India's democracy" in a 2012 meeting. Read More

  4. US-Iran War: Telecom Worker Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran

    US struck Iranian military targets around the Strait of Hormuz as Iran retaliated with attacks across Gulf nations. Projectiles hit Qeshm Island, while an Iranian telecom worker was killed. Read More

  5. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  6. Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

    Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

  7. Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final

    Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon title with a four-set win over Alexander Zverev, claiming his fifth Grand Slam crown and extending his dominance in 2026. Read More

  8. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco

    Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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