Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 September 2026:
Handshake, Then A Hug: Modi-Putin Meeting Begins At BRICS Summit
The talks are expected to build on discussions at the first INNOPROM India 2026 industrial exhibition, being held in New Delhi from September 9 to 11. Read More
Mumbai Property Fraud: Woman Declares Husband 'Dead' On Paper, Sells Rs 1.11 Crore Flat
Mumbai Police arrested a woman for allegedly declaring her husband dead using a fake certificate and selling their jointly owned Borivali flat for Rs 1.11 crore. The fraud came to light in May 2026. Read More
'India's Resolve To Combat Terrorism Remains Unwavering': PM Modi Remembers 9/11 Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as the United States marked 25 years since 9/11. Read More
Putin In India For BRICS Summit: Russian President Follows Strict Diet, From Quail Eggs To Pistachio Ice Cream
Putin has arrived in India for the BRICS Summit, with reports highlighting his tightly controlled food security and simple diet, including fish, lamb, juices and pistachio ice cream. Read More
Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH
Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More
‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More
It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma
Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More
Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit
Delhi High Court has reportedly rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Amazon, FluxGen To Launch Water Conservation Project At Pune's NCL Campus
The project, which will cover the 380-acre NCL campus, is expected to replenish an estimated 178 million litres of water annually once completed by the end of this year. Read More