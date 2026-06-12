Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026:
BJP Wins All 3 MP Rajya Sabha Polls After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection
BJP candidates secured unopposed Rajya Sabha victories across several states, while Congress challenged Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection in the Supreme Court. Read More
US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
US admits disabling a third vessel with Indian crew in the Gulf, saying the tanker violated its blockade on Iranian oil exports. Read More
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission
Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi questioned the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. Read More
Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks
Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, citing high-level talks approved by Tehran; naval blockade remains in place. Read More
AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’
AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More
NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra
NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More
Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything
Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More
WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200
Market sentiment was also affected by continued foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation, analysts said. Read More