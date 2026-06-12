Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026:

BJP Wins All 3 MP Rajya Sabha Polls After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection BJP candidates secured unopposed Rajya Sabha victories across several states, while Congress challenged Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection in the Supreme Court. Read More US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf US admits disabling a third vessel with Indian crew in the Gulf, saying the tanker violated its blockade on Iranian oil exports. Read More Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi questioned the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. Read More Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, citing high-level talks approved by Tehran; naval blockade remains in place. Read More AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200 Market sentiment was also affected by continued foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation, analysts said. Read More