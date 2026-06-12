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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026:

  1. BJP Wins All 3 MP Rajya Sabha Polls After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection

    BJP candidates secured unopposed Rajya Sabha victories across several states, while Congress challenged Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection in the Supreme Court. Read More

  2. US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

    US admits disabling a third vessel with Indian crew in the Gulf, saying the tanker violated its blockade on Iranian oil exports. Read More

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission

    Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi questioned the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. Read More

  4. Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran, Cites Progress In Talks

    Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, citing high-level talks approved by Tehran; naval blockade remains in place. Read More

  5. AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’

    AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

  6. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  7. Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything

    Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More

  8. WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200

    Market sentiment was also affected by continued foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation, analysts said. Read More

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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