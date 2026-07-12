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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026:

  1. 'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims

    J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP is trying to topple his government by offering NC MLAs up to Rs 30 crore, ministerial posts and statehood. The BJP has not responded to the claims. Read More

  2. Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead

    The victims include tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district are also among those affected. Read More

  3. Punjab Congress Feud Escalates Despite Baghel's Efforts; Warring Responds To 'Compromising' Remark

    Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose continuation as state unit chief has triggered the latest round of infighting, responded strongly. Read More

  4. PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

    Massive demonstrations involving both men and women continued across PoK for the 33rd consecutive day. Read More

  5. Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

    Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

  6. 'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports

    The makers of Fauzi have denied reports that Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was linked to an on-set insect bite, as fresh claims emerge over what led to the actor's health scare. Read More

  7. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco

    Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

  8. Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final

    Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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