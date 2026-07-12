Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026:

'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP is trying to topple his government by offering NC MLAs up to Rs 30 crore, ministerial posts and statehood. The BJP has not responded to the claims. Read More

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead The victims include tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district are also among those affected. Read More

Punjab Congress Feud Escalates Despite Baghel's Efforts; Warring Responds To 'Compromising' Remark Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose continuation as state unit chief has triggered the latest round of infighting, responded strongly. Read More

PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15 Massive demonstrations involving both men and women continued across PoK for the 33rd consecutive day. Read More

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports The makers of Fauzi have denied reports that Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was linked to an on-set insect bite, as fresh claims emerge over what led to the actor's health scare. Read More

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More