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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 September 2026:

  1. Xi To Visit India After 7 Years: Meeting With PM Modi To Focus On Border, Trade, Bilateral Ties

    China has confirmed President Xi Jinping will visit India for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, ending days of speculation over his Delhi visit. Read More

  2. Security Tightened In Delhi For BRICS Summit; Putin, Xi To Stay At Separate Hotels

    Delhi is stepping up security for the BRICS Summit, with 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed. Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian are set to stay in separate hotels. Read More

  3. EC Recognises Vijay’s TVK, Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Vijay's TVK gets EC recognition and the 'whistle' symbol in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after securing 35% of votes in the 2026 Assembly polls. Read More

  4. BRICS Summit Joint Declaration In Trouble? Iran-UAE Rift Threatens Consensus

    The UAE, Iran and Saudi Arabia are new full-time BRICS members. However, differences between the UAE and Iran have made it difficult to arrive at a joint declaration. Read More

  5. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  6. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  7. Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit

    Delhi High Court has reportedly rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials. Read More

  8. It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma

    Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Brent Crude Hits $105 For First Time Since May 25: What’s Driving The Surge?

    The latest rally has pushed Brent prices about 30% higher from the lows recorded in early August. Read More

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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