Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 June 2026:
'Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office
Donald Trump led a global chorus of leaders congratulating Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Read More
MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Oman Ship Attack Leaves 3 Indians Missing
India summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires after the Oman vessel attack, as 3 Indian crew members remain missing. Read More
ABP Exclusive | 'Politics Is About Timing': Sushmita Dev On TMC Exit, Himanta Sarma
Speaking to ABP News in an exclusive interview, Dev said her political roots remain in Assam and she did not see long-term political space for herself in West Bengal. Read More
‘Going To Hit Them Hard’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran
Donald Trump warned Iran of further action, claiming its military has been badly weakened. He accused Tehran of delaying talks despite being close to a deal. Read More
Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row
The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More
Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark
Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account after facing backlash over a viral crowd work clip featuring Himanshu Jangra’s controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark. Read More
WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More
Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
Why The Rupee Rose Despite Escalating US-Iran Tensions
The rupee recovered from early losses as easing crude oil prices, a softer dollar index and likely RBI intervention helped stabilise the domestic currency. Read More