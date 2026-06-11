Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 June 2026:

'Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office Donald Trump led a global chorus of leaders congratulating Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Read More MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Oman Ship Attack Leaves 3 Indians Missing India summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires after the Oman vessel attack, as 3 Indian crew members remain missing. Read More ABP Exclusive | 'Politics Is About Timing': Sushmita Dev On TMC Exit, Himanta Sarma Speaking to ABP News in an exclusive interview, Dev said her political roots remain in Assam and she did not see long-term political space for herself in West Bengal. Read More ‘Going To Hit Them Hard’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Donald Trump warned Iran of further action, claiming its military has been badly weakened. He accused Tehran of delaying talks despite being close to a deal. Read More Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account after facing backlash over a viral crowd work clip featuring Himanshu Jangra’s controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark. Read More WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Why The Rupee Rose Despite Escalating US-Iran Tensions The rupee recovered from early losses as easing crude oil prices, a softer dollar index and likely RBI intervention helped stabilise the domestic currency. Read More