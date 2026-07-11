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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 10 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. PM Modi Arrives In New Zealand On Historic Visit After 40 Years, Final Stop Of 3-Nation Tour

    PM Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland on the final leg of his three-nation tour, marking the first Indian PM visit to New Zealand in 40 years. He will hold talks with PM Christopher Luxon. Read More

  3. Lawyer Calls SC Judges 'Judicial Servants', Abuses CJI, Throws Papers; Video Goes Viral

    A lawyer created a ruckus in the Supreme Court, called judges "judicial servants", claimed to be "sovereign", abused the CJI and threw papers. The SC dismissed his plea but took no action against him. Read More

  4. New Zealand Lights Up Auckland's Sky Tower In Tricolour For PM Modi's Historic Visit

    During his visit, Modi met members of the Indian community in New Zealand, who welcomed him with cultural performances representing different parts of India. Read More

  5. 'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports

    The makers of Fauzi have denied reports that Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was linked to an on-set insect bite, as fresh claims emerge over what led to the actor's health scare. Read More

  6. Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him

    Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

  7. Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final

    Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

  8. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco

    Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

UP News: Meerut SSP Slap Row Escalates as Lalita Murder Case Sparks Political Storm

Published at : 11 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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