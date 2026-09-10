Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 September 2026:

BRICS Summit 2026: 11 Nations, 47% Of World Population—Why India’s Big Meet Matters Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BRICS President this year, marking the fourth time India has taken the helm of the grouping. Read More

‘Jail Or Hell’: Yogi Adityanath’s Warning To Those Who Threaten Women’s Safety Yogi said women’s empowerment could not be achieved through slogans alone and had to be visible on the ground. Read More

Mayawati Puts Nephew Akash Anand’s BSP Return On Hold, Sets Condition For Comeback Mayawati says Akash Anand can return to a key BSP role only after his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth retires from politics. Read More

US-Iran War Puts Pakistan In A Bind; Defence Minister Calls It A ‘Tightrope Walk’ Pakistan has sought to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia, but discussions so far have failed to result in a permanent settlement. Read More

‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe Uddhav Thackeray questioned the decision to shift the National Film Awards to Gujarat, saying the Centre was trying to “build a wall”, while Sanjay Raut called the idea-makers “dimagi naxals”. Read More

Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker Ben Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in majors with the biggest win of his career in a four-hour and 28-minute match. Read More

Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More