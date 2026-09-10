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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 September 2026:

  1. BRICS Summit 2026: 11 Nations, 47% Of World Population—Why India’s Big Meet Matters

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BRICS President this year, marking the fourth time India has taken the helm of the grouping. Read More

  2. ‘Jail Or Hell’: Yogi Adityanath’s Warning To Those Who Threaten Women’s Safety

    Yogi said women’s empowerment could not be achieved through slogans alone and had to be visible on the ground. Read More

  3. Mayawati Puts Nephew Akash Anand’s BSP Return On Hold, Sets Condition For Comeback

    Mayawati says Akash Anand can return to a key BSP role only after his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth retires from politics. Read More

  4. US-Iran War Puts Pakistan In A Bind; Defence Minister Calls It A ‘Tightrope Walk’

    Pakistan has sought to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran in efforts to end the war in West Asia, but discussions so far have failed to result in a permanent settlement. Read More

  5. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  6. National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe

    Uddhav Thackeray questioned the decision to shift the National Film Awards to Gujarat, saying the Centre was trying to “build a wall”, while Sanjay Raut called the idea-makers “dimagi naxals”. Read More

  7. Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker

    Ben Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in majors with the biggest win of his career in a four-hour and 28-minute match. Read More

  8. Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

    Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. BRICS Summit Shuts Delhi Govt Offices On Sept 11, But Are Banks Open? Here's What We Know

    Government offices across Delhi will remain shut for the BRICS Leaders' Summit, but the RBI's holiday calendar tells a different story for bank branches in the capital. Read More

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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