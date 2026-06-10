Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 June 2026:

Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft' A political row erupted after Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination was rejected, with Congress alleging 'seat theft' and bias. Read More

'As Long As Didi Is There’: TMC MP Dev Breaks Silence On Exit Speculation Amid Turmoil TMC MP Dev dismissed speculation of joining the rebellion within the party, reaffirmed his loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, and said he remains focused on delivering the Ghatal Master Plan by 2029. Read More

Rahul Slams Ujjwala Subsidy Cut, Says Poor Families Being Pushed Back To Firewood Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre for cutting PM Ujjwala’s subsidised LPG cylinder quota from nine to four, saying higher prices and reduced subsidies are hurting poor families and migrant workers. Read More

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran 'Shoots Down' US Apache Helicopter Trump claimed Iran shot down a US Apache over Hormuz and warned Washington would respond, raising fears of fresh tensions. Read More

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma To Tie Knot In Intimate Ceremony In July: Report Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are reportedly set to marry in Mumbai next month. The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, are planning a private ceremony. Read More

Sandhya Mridul Reacts After Salon Refuses Service To Domestic Worker; Says ‘Every Person Deserves Dignity’ Sandhya Mridul has criticised discrimination after a young domestic worker was allegedly refused a haircut at two salons. Sharing her anger online, the actor spoke about dignity and respect. Read More

WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More