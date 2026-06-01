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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 31 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Myanmar President, Focus On Connectivity & Trade

    EAM S Jaishankar met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in Delhi ahead of his talks with PM Narendra Modi next week. Read More

  3. DK Shivakumar's Karnataka Cabinet: Will Yathindra Siddaramaiah Get A Ministerial Seat?

    DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3 after Siddaramaiah's resignation. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and several senior Congress leaders are tipped for cabinet berths. Read More

  4. Trump Says US-Iran Close To 'Very Good Deal', Warns Of Military Action If Talks Fail

    Trump stressed that any deal must guarantee that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons and indicated he wants stronger provisions before giving final approval. Read More

  5. Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi High Court Against Online Narratives Claiming He Cheated Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Naga Chaitanya has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against alleged defamatory online content linked to his relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Read More

  6. Shahid Kapoor Took Home THIS Massive Fee for Cocktail 2; Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Earned Far Less?

    Shahid Kapoor earns Rs 35 crore for Cocktail 2, Rs 20 crore more than Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, who each get Rs 15 crore. Kriti confirms it’s not a sequel but a franchise with similar vibes. Read More

  7. Whenever I see Virat bhai, he is always there for team: Skipper Patidar

    Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't thank Virat Kohli enough for his invaluable suggestions on technical aspect of his batting but also for having his back by standing like a pillar for all the junior members of the squa. Read More

  8. I learnt how to play in pressure situation, change my game according to situation: Sooryavanshi

    Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blew the IPL 2026 away with his record-breaking strokeplay but the 15-year-old batting sensation says he also has learnt to shift gears according to the game situation, remaining calm under pressure, and working on his fitness to remain injury-fre. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi

    Read More

Before You Go

Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise

Published at : 01 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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