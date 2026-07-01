Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 July 2026:

PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For Freedom Of Navigation PM Modi spoke to Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and lasting peace in West Asia. Read More Delhi's 'Feels Like' Temperature Soars To 53.5°C Despite No Official Heatwave Delhi's 'feels like' temperature hit 53.5°C, but the IMD said the capital did not meet the criteria for an official heatwave declaration. Read More Abhishek Banerjee Faces Fresh Legal Hurdle As Calcutta High Court Declines Relief While the court declined to pass any separate order in the voice sample matter, the protection granted to Abhishek Banerjee in the main case remains in force. Read More US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship; Trump Vows To End It Via Congress The US Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's bid to end automatic citizenship for children born in the US. Read More Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta dies at 92 Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI): Veteran Indian theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta, who played a pivotal role in shaping Marathi theatre, died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailment. Read More Kangana Ranaut Wraps Queen 2 Shoot, Shares Big Update On Instagram Story Kangana Ranaut has completed shooting for Queen 2 and shared the update on Instagram. The sequel to the 2014 hit Queen has now entered post-production, raising excitement among fans awaiting Rani Mehra’s return to the big screen. Read More Brendon McCullum Reveals He Tried To Stop Ben Stokes From Retiring Brendon McCullum revealed he tried convincing Ben Stokes not to retire from international cricket and reflected on the England captain's leadership and legacy. Read More Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC). Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More July 1 Reset: Big Changes In Fuel, Aadhaar, Rail Travel, Credit Cards And More The government had imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel on June 12 amid the West Asia crisis. Read More