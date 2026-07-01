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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 July 2026:

  1. PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For Freedom Of Navigation

    PM Modi spoke to Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and lasting peace in West Asia. Read More

  2. Delhi's 'Feels Like' Temperature Soars To 53.5°C Despite No Official Heatwave

    Delhi's 'feels like' temperature hit 53.5°C, but the IMD said the capital did not meet the criteria for an official heatwave declaration. Read More

  3. Abhishek Banerjee Faces Fresh Legal Hurdle As Calcutta High Court Declines Relief

    While the court declined to pass any separate order in the voice sample matter, the protection granted to Abhishek Banerjee in the main case remains in force. Read More

  4. US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship; Trump Vows To End It Via Congress

    The US Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's bid to end automatic citizenship for children born in the US. Read More

  5. Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta dies at 92

    Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI): Veteran Indian theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta, who played a pivotal role in shaping Marathi theatre, died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailment. Read More

  6. Kangana Ranaut Wraps Queen 2 Shoot, Shares Big Update On Instagram Story

    Kangana Ranaut has completed shooting for Queen 2 and shared the update on Instagram. The sequel to the 2014 hit Queen has now entered post-production, raising excitement among fans awaiting Rani Mehra’s return to the big screen. Read More

  7. Brendon McCullum Reveals He Tried To Stop Ben Stokes From Retiring

    Brendon McCullum revealed he tried convincing Ben Stokes not to retire from international cricket and reflected on the England captain's leadership and legacy. Read More

  8. Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

    The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC). Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. July 1 Reset: Big Changes In Fuel, Aadhaar, Rail Travel, Credit Cards And More

    The government had imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel on June 12 amid the West Asia crisis. Read More

Before You Go

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny

Published at : 01 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship; Trump Vows To End It Via Congress
US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship; Trump Vows To End It Via Congress
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'I'm Also Human': Umar Khalid Opens Up About Nearly Six Years In Tihar Jail
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Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna Says US-India Ties at Lowest Point in 30 Years, Blames Trump
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PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For Freedom Of Navigation
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