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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 9 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 09 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 May 2026"

  1. China Acknowledges Presence Of Personnel In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

    The remarks mark a shift from Beijing’s earlier position, when it had avoided directly confirming any on-ground involvement. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Tamil Nadu Political Drama Deepens As 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK

    The development comes amid rapid political realignments following the Assembly election results that produced a fractured mandate. Read More

  4. China Confirms For First Time Beijing Provided Direct Support To Pakistan During Op Sindoor

    China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-ground technical support to Pakistan during last year’s India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor. Read More

  5. Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency

    In Aakhri Sawal, a student’s rejected thesis pushes him to confront his professor with a bold final question. “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” he asks. Read More

  6. Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election

    Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More

  7. WFI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bars Her From Competition Till June 26

    Vinesh Phogat, two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback. She was tragetting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda. Read More

  8. MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr

    Former India captain MS Dhoni emerges as the leading individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as total regional collections hit Rs 20,000 crore. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. GST Council Set To Get Four New Members After Assembly Poll Upheavals: Reports

    According to two persons familiar with the development, the new representatives will come from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Published at : 09 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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