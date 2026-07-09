Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 July 2026"
'When India Helps, It Doesn't Check Passports': PM Modi At Melbourne Diaspora Event
PM Modi in Melbourne hailed the Indian diaspora, said India-Australia ties are reaching new heights, highlighted Op Sindoor, Make in India, Gaganyaan, and stressed humanitarian aid knows no borders. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More
WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students
CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke alleged Delhi Police stopped students from setting up rain shelters, manhandled protesters and denied tent permission. Delhi Police had not responded to the allegations. Read More
Watch: Fighter Jet Escorts Khamenei's Coffin As Iran Bids Final Goodbye
Iran buried Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Mashhad's Imam Reza Shrine after six days of mourning. The funeral came amid renewed US-Iran hostilities, while successor remained out of public view. Read More
Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him
Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More
Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit
The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More
Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan Says Fear And Limits Are Often Just An Illusion
Thursday Motivation Quote Of The Day: Michael Jordan's iconic quote reminds us that fear and self-imposed limits often hold us back. His message encourages confidence and resilience. Read More
Who Is Arnav Paparkar? Indian Teen Ending 36-Year Wimbledon Drought
Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, Arnav Paparkar is currently ranked No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings. Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
Will AI Soon Make UPI Payments For You? NPCI’s Reported Plan Explained
NPCI is reportedly working on a new framework that could allow trusted AI assistants to complete UPI payments on behalf of users. Read More