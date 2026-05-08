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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026"

  1. Stage Set For Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM

    Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow after TVK staked claim to form government with support of 118 MLAs. Read More

  2. Bhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate?

    Suvendu Adhikari has been named West Bengal Chief Minister after BJP’s historic victory, following his wins in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Read More

  3. From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics

    The announcement was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP’s rise to power in Bengal is being viewed as a major political shift in the state. Read More

  4. Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’

    Iran rejected a CIA assessment on its missile losses, insisting its military readiness remains intact despite US-Israeli strikes. Read More

  5. Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency

    In Aakhri Sawal, a student’s rejected thesis pushes him to confront his professor with a bold final question. “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” he asks. Read More

  6. Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election

    Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More

  7. MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr

    Former India captain MS Dhoni emerges as the leading individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as total regional collections hit Rs 20,000 crore. Read More

  8. The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant

    Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. India Housing Sales Dip 7% As West Asia Conflict Weighs On NRI Sentiment

    India’s housing market saw a 7 per cent quarterly decline in sales during Q1 2026 as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising oil prices weighed on buyer sentiment. Read More

Before You Go

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest

Published at : 08 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
Stage Set For Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM
Stage Set For Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM
India
Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’
Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’
Election
TVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay Reaches Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor
TVK Claims Support Of 121 MLAs, Vijay Reaches Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor
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From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
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