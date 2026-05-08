Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026"
Stage Set For Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM
Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow after TVK staked claim to form government with support of 118 MLAs. Read More
Bhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate?
Suvendu Adhikari has been named West Bengal Chief Minister after BJP’s historic victory, following his wins in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Read More
From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
The announcement was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP’s rise to power in Bengal is being viewed as a major political shift in the state. Read More
Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’
Iran rejected a CIA assessment on its missile losses, insisting its military readiness remains intact despite US-Israeli strikes. Read More
Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency
In Aakhri Sawal, a student’s rejected thesis pushes him to confront his professor with a bold final question. “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” he asks. Read More
Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election
Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More
MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr
Former India captain MS Dhoni emerges as the leading individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as total regional collections hit Rs 20,000 crore. Read More
The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant
Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
India Housing Sales Dip 7% As West Asia Conflict Weighs On NRI Sentiment
India’s housing market saw a 7 per cent quarterly decline in sales during Q1 2026 as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising oil prices weighed on buyer sentiment. Read More