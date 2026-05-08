Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026"

Stage Set For Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow after TVK staked claim to form government with support of 118 MLAs. Read More

Bhabanipur Or Nandigram: Which Bengal Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Vacate? Suvendu Adhikari has been named West Bengal Chief Minister after BJP’s historic victory, following his wins in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Read More

From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics The announcement was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP’s rise to power in Bengal is being viewed as a major political shift in the state. Read More

Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’ Iran rejected a CIA assessment on its missile losses, insisting its military readiness remains intact despite US-Israeli strikes. Read More

Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency In Aakhri Sawal, a student’s rejected thesis pushes him to confront his professor with a bold final question. “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” he asks. Read More

Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More

MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr Former India captain MS Dhoni emerges as the leading individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as total regional collections hit Rs 20,000 crore. Read More

The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More