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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 July 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. 'Development, Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Indonesia Address Puts Focus On China

    Although he did not name China, his remarks came amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Read More

  3. Mamata Banerjee Slaps Man Outside Home Amid Political Chaos, Alleges BJP For 'Planned Attack'

    According to reports, the procession organised by 'Kalighat Trinamool' passed through the city on Wednesday after receiving the court's approval. Read More

  4. 'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire

    President Trump, who until a few weeks ago had maintained a relatively softer stance towards the Iranian leadership, adopted a far more confrontational tone. Read More

  5. Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him

    Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

  6. Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit

    The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More

  7. Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer

    Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More

  8. Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

    Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Crash As Global Tensions Rise, Sensex Bleeds Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

    Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as they can stoke inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and weigh on corporate earnings. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus

Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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