Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 7 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 September 2026"
Malaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues
Two flights, Malaysia Airlines MH156 and Air India Express, were diverted to Chennai on Monday after technical issues. Both landed safely as airport emergency teams were placed on alert. Read More
‘Can’t Get Up?’: CM Vijay Helps DMK MLA During Tense Tamil Nadu Assembly Scene
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay helped DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar stand during an Assembly walkout, drawing appreciation. Vijay also warned of action against derogatory remarks about women. Read More
IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely In Several States From September 7 To 13
IMD forecasts rain across several states, with heavy to very heavy showers likely in parts of UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar and the Northeast till September 13. Read More
Anti-Indian Hate Surges Online Over Nepal Floods; Singapore Warns Offenders
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam have both condemned the remarks, warning that unchecked racial abuse could normalise prejudice. Read More
CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH
A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
'Sexism At Its Finest': Powerlifter Keyaa Banerji Calls Out Appearance-Focused Online Attention
Powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji says online attention after her 140kg deadlift exposed “sexism at its finest,” with much of the discussion focused on her appearance. Read More
'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
LPG Refill Booking Window In Rural Areas Slashed To 25 Days, Effective Immediately
The government has scrapped the longer 45-day wait for rural LPG refills, bringing rural consumers in line with the 25-day booking window that urban households already had. Read More