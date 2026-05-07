Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026"

‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay DMK, MNM and VCK backed Vijay, saying denying TVK the first chance to form government would insult Tamil Nadu’s mandate. Read More

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers in a major administrative reshuffle. Read More

MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954 “We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh. Read More

40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert The outbreak has already claimed three lives, while several other passengers have fallen ill, prompting authorities in multiple countries to trace potential contacts linked to the ship. Read More

GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More

Kartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama Netflix drops the intense Kartavya trailer! Saif Ali Khan as cop Pawan battles duty and family threats after a journalist's murder. Caught in power games and moral grey areas. Read More

Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More