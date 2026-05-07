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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 07 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026"

  1. ‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay

    DMK, MNM and VCK backed Vijay, saying denying TVK the first chance to form government would insult Tamil Nadu’s mandate. Read More

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry

    Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers in a major administrative reshuffle. Read More

  3. MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954

    “We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh. Read More

  4. 40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert

    The outbreak has already claimed three lives, while several other passengers have fallen ill, prompting authorities in multiple countries to trace potential contacts linked to the ship. Read More

  5. GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama

    When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More

  6. Kartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama

    Netflix drops the intense Kartavya trailer! Saif Ali Khan as cop Pawan battles duty and family threats after a journalist's murder. Caught in power games and moral grey areas. Read More

  7. Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role

    Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More

  8. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Bank Holiday This Weekend? Here’s Where Banks Will Remain Shut On Saturday And Sunday

    Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Saturday, May 9, for Rabindra Jayanti, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on May 10, effectively creating a two-day weekend for bank employees in the city. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Published at : 07 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry
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40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert
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Bengal Governor Dismisses Assembly After Mamata RefusesTo Resign
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