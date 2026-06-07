Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 June 2026"

Indian Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia After Being Called To Deliver Pizza Indian student Anshul Kuncha was shot dead in Philadelphia after being lured to a suspected fake pizza delivery call, family alleges. Read More 'Took Inspiration From Hitler': Revanth Reddy's HYDRAA Remark Sparks Political Row Telangana CM Revanth Reddy drew criticism from BJP and BRS after claiming he took inspiration from Hitler while naming HYDRAA. Read More Opposition Slams Govt Over LPG Prices, Says Cylinders Cost Rs 89 More Since February Opposition parties slammed the Centre over a Rs 29 LPG price hike, saying it will hurt households already facing inflation. The increase takes a 14.2-kg cylinder's price to Rs 942 in Delhi. Read More Pak Army Opens Fire On Protesters In PoK, Internet Suspended Ahead Of June 9 Shutdown Security forces have intensified their crackdown in PoK ahead of a planned shutdown, with fresh clashes and internet restrictions fuelling tensions. Read More Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Brazil Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More Brazil head into FIFA World Cup 2026 as favourites once again. From Neymar’s return to Group C challenges, here’s all you need to know. Read More French Open 2026 Winner To Earn More Than IPL Champions? Check Out Prize Money Comparison A Grand Slam title, a place in history, and a prize purse that rivals some of sport's biggest competitions, including the IPL, all at stake in today's French Open Men's final. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder From Today, Rate In Delhi Hits Rs 942 LPG Price Hike: The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 29 from June 7, taking the retail rate in Delhi to Rs 942 Read More