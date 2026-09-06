Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 6 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 September 2026"
‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Boys’ PG Collapse Horror In Delhi
‘Save us, save us’: Eyewitnesses describe horror as a Delhi building collapses, with several students feared trapped under the rubble. Read More
‘Will PM Visit DU Again?’ CJP Founder Questions Modi After Satya Niketan Building Collapse
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned PM Modi over student safety after a Satya Niketan hostel collapsed, as 6-7 students were rescued and three remained critical. Read More
TVK Leader Kannan Murdered In Chennai; Six-Member Gang Attack Caught On CCTV
TVK leader Kannan was brutally murdered by a six-member gang in Chennai, with the attack caught on CCTV. Five people were detained as police probed the motive and past criminal links. Read More
‘Iran War May Continue For Another Six Months’: Ex-Defence Secretary Panetta Warns Trump
Former US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta warned Trump’s Iran war could last another six months, calling it a stalemate that risks becoming another prolonged Middle East conflict. Read More
CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH
A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More
Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation
Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook
The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More