India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 6 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 September 2026"

  1. ‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Boys’ PG Collapse Horror In Delhi

    ‘Save us, save us’: Eyewitnesses describe horror as a Delhi building collapses, with several students feared trapped under the rubble. Read More

  2. ‘Will PM Visit DU Again?’ CJP Founder Questions Modi After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned PM Modi over student safety after a Satya Niketan hostel collapsed, as 6-7 students were rescued and three remained critical. Read More

  3. TVK Leader Kannan Murdered In Chennai; Six-Member Gang Attack Caught On CCTV

    TVK leader Kannan was brutally murdered by a six-member gang in Chennai, with the attack caught on CCTV. Five people were detained as police probed the motive and past criminal links. Read More

  4. ‘Iran War May Continue For Another Six Months’: Ex-Defence Secretary Panetta Warns Trump

    Former US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta warned Trump’s Iran war could last another six months, calling it a stalemate that risks becoming another prolonged Middle East conflict. Read More

  5. CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH

    A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger. Read More

  6. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  7. 'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell

    The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More

  8. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook

    The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Building Collapse: Trapped Students Calling On Phones For Help, CM Rekha Gupta On Spot
Delhi Building Collapse: Trapped Students Calling On Phones For Help
News
‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Boys’ PG Collapse Horror In Delhi
‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Boys’ PG Collapse Horror In Delhi
Cities
Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 6 Hospitalised; Several Feared Trapped
Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 6 Hospitalised; Several Feared Trapped
World
‘Iran War May Continue For Another Six Months’: Ex-Defence Secretary Panetta Warns Trump
‘Iran War May Continue For Another Six Months’: Ex-Defence Secy Panetta Warns Trump
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sagar Toxic Liquor Case Gets UP Link, Death Toll Rises to 12
BIG NEWS: CM Yogi Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, Assures Relief and Housing Support
POLITICAL WAR: PM Modi’s ‘Naraz Fufa’ Remark Sparks Fresh Clash With Opposition
Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget