Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 June 2026"

Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government He said that despite remaining in the party for the last five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances. Read More

MY Bharat Youth Convention: Mandaviya, Rekha Gupta Highlight Role Of Youth In Viksit Bharat More than 6,000 young people attended the MY Bharat Youth Convention in Delhi, where Mansukh Mandaviya and Rekha Gupta highlighted youth-led development, entrepreneurship, sports and nation-building. Read More

‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi from the United States earlier in the day, led the protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation. Read More

US-Iran War: Araghchi Dismisses Trump's Suggestion of Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'Be Realistic' Iran dismissed Trump's suggestion of a meeting with its supreme leader, calling it unrealistic, as US-Iran tensions persist despite indirect talks and fresh military exchanges. Read More

Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. Read More

Historic Win! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Clinch Norway Chess Title Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa secured the title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More