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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 6 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 June 2026"

  1. Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government

    He said that despite remaining in the party for the last five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances. Read More

  2. MY Bharat Youth Convention: Mandaviya, Rekha Gupta Highlight Role Of Youth In Viksit Bharat

    More than 6,000 young people attended the MY Bharat Youth Convention in Delhi, where Mansukh Mandaviya and Rekha Gupta highlighted youth-led development, entrepreneurship, sports and nation-building. Read More

  3. ‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals

    Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi from the United States earlier in the day, led the protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation. Read More

  4. US-Iran War: Araghchi Dismisses Trump's Suggestion of Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'Be Realistic'

    Iran dismissed Trump's suggestion of a meeting with its supreme leader, calling it unrealistic, as US-Iran tensions persist despite indirect talks and fresh military exchanges. Read More

  5. Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity

    Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

  6. ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

  7. Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

    The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. Read More

  8. Historic Win! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Clinch Norway Chess Title

    Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa secured the title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's Simple 'Risk' Formula Can Help You Win In Life

    Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Warren Buffett's famous quote on risk offers a powerful lesson on knowledge, confidence and decision-making. Know the deeper meaning behind his timeless wisdom. Read More

Before You Go

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
'Today's Protest Was Just A Trailer': Abhijeet Dipke Shares First Reaction After Demonstration Ends
'Left Home Due To Threats ...': Dipke Shares First Reaction After Protest Ends
India
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: CJP Demonstration Ends; Abhijeet Dipke Says He Is Going Home
CJP Protest Ends; Abhijeet Dipke Says He Is Going Home To See His Parents
News
MY Bharat Youth Convention: Mandaviya, Rekha Gupta Highlight Role Of Youth In Viksit Bharat
MY Bharat Youth Convention: Mandaviya, Rekha Gupta Highlight Role Of Youth In Viksit Bharat
News
Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government
Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government
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