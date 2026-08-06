Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 August 2026"

'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Are In Jail Like Me': Tejpal Claims Political Vendetta Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal invoked Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam after his rape conviction, alleging political vendetta behind the case. Read More MEA Tells Rajya Sabha: PM Modi's 2026 Foreign Trips Have Cost Rs 74.58 Crore The Centre told the Rajya Sabha PM Modi's foreign visits have cost over Rs 550 crore since 2021, with 316 MoUs signed. Read More Protesting To Improve System Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z can protest if their voices are not heard, calling agitation a form of democratic dialogue. Read More Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report Iran warned Gulf states it could target oil, power and water facilities if they fail to prevent fresh US strikes. Read More SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Shoot Leaked Again; Viral Video Shows Mahesh Babu Soaked In Blood Varanasi Leaked Online Again: The viral videos show Mahesh Babu filming intense action sequences for SS Rajamouli film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Read More CBFC Clears Awarapan 2 With U/A 16+ Rating: Violence, Drug Scenes Edited Out The Awarapan 2 trailer sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam in a story of revenge and redemption. Featuring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and an ensemble cast. Read More Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three Khalin Joshi extended his lead to six shots after a flawless third-round 65 at the J&K Open 2026, putting himself in prime position to lift the title. Read More CWG Judo Gold Medallist Asmita Dey’s UP Cash Reward Hits Eligibility Snag CWG Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey faces uncertainty over UP’s ₹1.5 crore cash reward due to state domicile rules, despite serving in the UP Police. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Small-Cap Infra Stock Posts Rs 51 Crore Q1 Profit, Order Book At Rs 12,976 Crore Amid the positive market sentiment, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price declined 1.64 per cent to Rs 21.55 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results. Read More