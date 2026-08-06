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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 6 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 August 2026"

  1. 'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Are In Jail Like Me': Tejpal Claims Political Vendetta

    Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal invoked Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam after his rape conviction, alleging political vendetta behind the case. Read More

  2. MEA Tells Rajya Sabha: PM Modi's 2026 Foreign Trips Have Cost Rs 74.58 Crore

    The Centre told the Rajya Sabha PM Modi's foreign visits have cost over Rs 550 crore since 2021, with 316 MoUs signed. Read More

  3. Protesting To Improve System Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z can protest if their voices are not heard, calling agitation a form of democratic dialogue. Read More

  4. Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report

    Iran warned Gulf states it could target oil, power and water facilities if they fail to prevent fresh US strikes. Read More

  5. SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Shoot Leaked Again; Viral Video Shows Mahesh Babu Soaked In Blood

    Varanasi Leaked Online Again: The viral videos show Mahesh Babu filming intense action sequences for SS Rajamouli film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Read More

  6. CBFC Clears Awarapan 2 With U/A 16+ Rating: Violence, Drug Scenes Edited Out

    The Awarapan 2 trailer sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam in a story of revenge and redemption. Featuring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and an ensemble cast. Read More

  7. Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three

    Khalin Joshi extended his lead to six shots after a flawless third-round 65 at the J&K Open 2026, putting himself in prime position to lift the title. Read More

  8. CWG Judo Gold Medallist Asmita Dey’s UP Cash Reward Hits Eligibility Snag

    CWG Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey faces uncertainty over UP’s ₹1.5 crore cash reward due to state domicile rules, despite serving in the UP Police. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Small-Cap Infra Stock Posts Rs 51 Crore Q1 Profit, Order Book At Rs 12,976 Crore

    Amid the positive market sentiment, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price declined 1.64 per cent to Rs 21.55 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results. Read More

Before You Go

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Speaks To Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India-Israel Ties
PM Modi Speaks To Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India-Israel Ties
India
'I'm Your Boss, That Makes It Simpler': What Court Records Say Tarun Tejpal Told Survivor
'I'm Your Boss, That Makes It Simpler': What Court Records Say Tarun Tejpal Told Survivor
World
Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report
Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue
India
Protesting To Improve System Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Protesting To Improve System Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: Mohan Bhagwat
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