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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 September 2026"

  1. J&K Police’s Operation Ashdar: Lashkar Terrorist Yasir, Pakistani National, Killed

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorist killed during the operation was a Pakistani national and identified him as Yasir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. Read More

  2. ‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut rebuked Mandi officials over delays in development projects, questioning the use of government funds and warning that negligence would be reported to senior authorities. Read More

  3. 2013 Jhiram Valley Attack: NIA Court Convicts All 10 Accused In Maoist Ambush On Congress Leaders In Bastar

    2013 Jhiram Valley attack: NIA court convicts all 10 accused in Maoist case that killed 29 people, including senior Congress leaders. The court will announce punishment on September 16. Read More

  4. Putin Orders 3-Day Pause In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of US Envoys’ Visit

    Peskov also told Russia’s TASS news agency that Putin was scheduled to meet US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday. Read More

  5. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  6. Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH

    Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

  7. 'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell

    The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More

  8. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Jewellery Stock Stages Strong Recovery: Is A Breakout Around The Corner?

    Price gradually curled higher through this base, and in July it broke out decisively above the Rs 600-620 zone. Read More

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

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‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH
‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects
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‘Distortion Of History Continued Even After Independence,’ Sitharaman Claims On India’s Historical Narratives
‘Distortion Of History Continued Even After Independence,' Sitharaman Claims
World
Putin Orders 3-Day Pause In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of US Envoys’ Visit
Putin Orders 3-Day Pause In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of US Envoys’ Visit
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