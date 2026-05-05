Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 05 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 May 2026"

  1. Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

    Vijay thanks PMO, vows people-first governance in Tamil Nadu, stresses unity beyond politics and seeks Union support for development. Read More

  2. Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight

    Fire scare on IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight after landing; emergency evacuation carried out, all passengers safely deboarded, no injuries reported Read More

  3. Raghav Chadha Meets President Murmu, Alleges Harassment Of MPs Who Joined BJP After Quitting AAP

    Chadha, along with three other MPs, met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submitted a representation alleging harassment and "politically motivated". Read More

  4. Prominent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

    Maulana Muhammad Idrees was shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggering protests and prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for the assailants. Read More

  5. Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year

    The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More

  6. Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

    Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

  7. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  8. Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

    MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. From $300M To $800M: How Oil Prices Are Straining Pakistan’s Economy

    Pakistan’s economy is under mounting pressure as the US-Iran conflict triggers a sharp energy shock, with its weekly oil import bill surging 167 per cent from $300 million to $800 million. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

Published at : 05 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
Election
Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources
Congress To Support TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources
Celebrities
Vijay Blushes In Tamil Nadu Election Prediction Video; Pooja Hegde’s Forecast Goes Viral
Vijay Blushes In Tamil Nadu Election Prediction Video; Pooja Hegde’s Forecast Goes Viral
Election
Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’
Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget