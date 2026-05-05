Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 May 2026"

Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later' Vijay thanks PMO, vows people-first governance in Tamil Nadu, stresses unity beyond politics and seeks Union support for development. Read More

Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight Fire scare on IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight after landing; emergency evacuation carried out, all passengers safely deboarded, no injuries reported Read More

Raghav Chadha Meets President Murmu, Alleges Harassment Of MPs Who Joined BJP After Quitting AAP Chadha, along with three other MPs, met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submitted a representation alleging harassment and "politically motivated". Read More

Prominent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Muhammad Idrees was shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggering protests and prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for the assailants. Read More

Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More

Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More