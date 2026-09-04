Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026"
Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test
Air India terminated the Phuket-Delhi flight pilot after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance. The flight had earlier lost 292 feet of altitude, injuring 24 people. Read More
‘We Didn’t Listen’: Belgian PM Says India Warned Europe About Trade Risks
De Wever said Europe was now actively looking for partners that continued to believe in multilateralism and cooperation based on “respect and not force”. Read More
Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case
Delhi Police detained Swatantra Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr after CJP protested at Parliament Street police station over the Nishu Azad case and demanded his arrest. Read More
‘Chanted Krishna, Hanuman Names For 9 Days’: 2 Nepal Flood Survivors Rescued From Tunnel
One of the survivors said he continuously chanted the Hare Krishna mantra while trapped inside the tunnel, hoping that he would make it out safely. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH
Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More
Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation
Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More
Australian Star Banned For Cocaine Use, Cleared For Tennis Return After Treatment
Nick Kyrgios is eligible to return to competitive tennis after serving a one-month suspension following a positive cocaine test at the Mallorca ATP event. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 360 Points To End At 76,515, Nifty Tests 23,900
Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 531.88 points higher at 76,684.74, while the Nifty opened 78.25 points higher at 23,951.70 at 9:15 AM. Read More