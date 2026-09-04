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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026"

  1. Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test

    Air India terminated the Phuket-Delhi flight pilot after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance. The flight had earlier lost 292 feet of altitude, injuring 24 people. Read More

  2. ‘We Didn’t Listen’: Belgian PM Says India Warned Europe About Trade Risks

    De Wever said Europe was now actively looking for partners that continued to believe in multilateralism and cooperation based on “respect and not force”. Read More

  3. Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

    Delhi Police detained Swatantra Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr after CJP protested at Parliament Street police station over the Nishu Azad case and demanded his arrest. Read More

  4. ‘Chanted Krishna, Hanuman Names For 9 Days’: 2 Nepal Flood Survivors Rescued From Tunnel

    One of the survivors said he continuously chanted the Hare Krishna mantra while trapped inside the tunnel, hoping that he would make it out safely. Read More

  5. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  6. Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH

    Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

  7. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  8. Australian Star Banned For Cocaine Use, Cleared For Tennis Return After Treatment

    Nick Kyrgios is eligible to return to competitive tennis after serving a one-month suspension following a positive cocaine test at the Mallorca ATP event. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 360 Points To End At 76,515, Nifty Tests 23,900

    Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 531.88 points higher at 76,684.74, while the Nifty opened 78.25 points higher at 23,951.70 at 9:15 AM. Read More

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test
Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test
News
‘We Didn’t Listen’: Belgian PM Says India Warned Europe About Trade Risks
‘We Didn’t Listen’: Belgian PM Says India Warned Europe About Trade Risks
India
Who Is Swatantra Bhardwaj? Hindutva Influencer Detained By Delhi Police In Nishu Aazad Protest Row
Who Is Swatantra Bhardwaj? Influencer Detained By Police In Nishu Aazad Protest Row
Cities
Delhi Rains: Waterlogging At Indira Gandhi International Airport, Flights Diverted; IMD Issues Red Alert | WATCH
WATCH: Waterlogging At IGI Airport After Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert
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