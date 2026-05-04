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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 4 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 May 2026"

  1. V Senthil Balaji Wins Coimbatore South, Breaches AIADMK's Western Bastion Despite DMK’s Weak Show

    DMK’s V Senthil Balaji wins Coimbatore South, marking a key breakthrough in AIADMK’s western Tamil Nadu stronghold in 2026 polls. Read More

  2. Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM M. K. Stalin Loses Kolathur Seat

    CM Stalin was defeated by VS Babu, a candidate from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Read More

  3. PM Narendra Modi Calls Bengal Verdict 'Unprecedented, Historic'

    PM Modi characterized the 2026 election results as a "historic" turning point for Indian politics. Read More

  4. Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

    Calling it a humanitarian effort, Trump said discussions with Tehran were “very positive”, though details of the operation remain unclear and may not involve US naval escorts. Read More

  5. S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi Recreates Ghats Brick By Brick For The Film, Says Producer

    S.S. Karthikeya revealed that the team recreated Varanasi’s ghats brick by brick for Rajamouli’s vision. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is set for 2027 release. Read More

  6. Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

    Met Gala 2026 returns on May 4 in New York. Check global timings, India watch time, streaming platforms, theme, dress code and host details here. Read More

  7. WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson

    Pierre Gasly escapes unhurt after a terrifying flip in Miami GP following a collision with Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car and early chaos in the race. Read More

  8. Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights

    Kimi Antonelli secured a historic third win after a chaotic race, holding off Lando Norris in a tense finish as crashes, spins, and late drama shake up the order. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Oil Prices Fall Nearly 3% As Hormuz Relief Hopes Emerge, Stay Above $100

    Crude oil prices fell nearly 3 per cent after the US signalled efforts to ease shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to global markets. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Stalin Urges Unity Against Communal Politics

Published at : 04 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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