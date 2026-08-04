Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 August 2026"

Air India Mid-Air Scare: DGCA Launches Probe, Airline Explains Cause. Here's What We Know DGCA has launched a probe after Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi suffered a mid-air altitude drop. The aircraft landed safely, 17 people were injured. Read More PoK Polls 'Complete Farce', Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: India India called the PoK polls a 'complete farce' as voting resumed amid protests, boycott calls and reports of fresh violence. Read More 'No Involvement': India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet India said it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's August 5 virtual press conference and does not endorse its views. The clarification came after Bangladesh raised concerns over the event. Read More Trump Eyes Higher Costs For H-1B Extensions; Indian Professionals Could Be Hit Hard The move is expected to have a significant impact on Indian professionals, who accounted for the majority of H-1B visa extensions approved in fiscal year 2025. Read More ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement. Read More Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob is taking global MMA by storm after a historic victory at BRAVE CF 107. Learn how the Kashmir fighter trained in Dagestan to shine on the world stage. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More SIAM Flags E20 Fuel Quality Issues; Centre Says Contamination Cases Are 'Extremely Rare' Responding to reports of fuel contamination, the ministry said oil marketing companies (OMCs) routinely monitor fuel quality and have strengthened testing protocols across the country. Read More