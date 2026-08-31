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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 31 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 August 2026"

  1. PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek

    PM Modi is in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the SCO Summit, where he has held bilateral meetings with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Read More

  2. India Rejects Court Of Arbitration’s Award On Indus Waters Treaty, Calls It ‘Illegal’

    India has rejected the Court of Arbitration’s award on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body illegal and reiterating that the treaty remains in abeyance. Read More

  3. Panjab University Polls: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan Wins President’s Post, Retains Top Spot

    ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan wins Punjab University student union poll, defeating ASAP’s Adil Brar by 513 votes to retain the president’s post. Read More

  4. 17,000 Nepal Children Affected By Floods; UNICEF Seeks $17.2 Million Aid

    At least 17,000 children have been affected by Nepal floods. Hundreds remain missing as UNICEF seeks $17.2 million for relief and recovery. Read More

  5. Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

    Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More

  6. Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

    Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More

  7. Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

    Read More

  8. WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit

    Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after Mariano Navone stunned him in a five-set US Open 2026 first-round battle amid physical struggles. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. India’s Economy Shines: GDP Growth Surges 7.8% In First Quarter Of FY27

    India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, while nominal GDP rose 10.3%, showing the economy maintained strong growth despite global challenges. Read More

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek
PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek
India
Panjab University Polls: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan Wins President’s Post, Retains Top Spot
Panjab University Polls: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan Wins President’s Post, Retains Top Spot
World
Pakistan Says 6-7 Muslim Nations Interested In Joining Mecca Defence Alliance
Mecca Defence Alliance To Expand? Pakistan Says 6-7 Nations Interested
News
‘India Committed To Strengthening Long-Standing Friendship’: PM Modi Meets Iran President Pezeshkian In Bishkek
‘India Committed To Strengthening Long-Standing Friendship’: PM Modi Meets Iran's Pezeshkian In Bishkek
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