Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 31 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 August 2026"
PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek
PM Modi is in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the SCO Summit, where he has held bilateral meetings with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Read More
India Rejects Court Of Arbitration’s Award On Indus Waters Treaty, Calls It ‘Illegal’
India has rejected the Court of Arbitration’s award on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body illegal and reiterating that the treaty remains in abeyance. Read More
Panjab University Polls: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan Wins President’s Post, Retains Top Spot
ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan wins Punjab University student union poll, defeating ASAP’s Adil Brar by 513 votes to retain the president’s post. Read More
17,000 Nepal Children Affected By Floods; UNICEF Seeks $17.2 Million Aid
At least 17,000 children have been affected by Nepal floods. Hundreds remain missing as UNICEF seeks $17.2 million for relief and recovery. Read More
Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller
Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More
Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur
Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More
Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football
WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit
Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after Mariano Navone stunned him in a five-set US Open 2026 first-round battle amid physical struggles. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
India’s Economy Shines: GDP Growth Surges 7.8% In First Quarter Of FY27
India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, while nominal GDP rose 10.3%, showing the economy maintained strong growth despite global challenges. Read More