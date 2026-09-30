India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 September 2026"

  1. Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers

    Indian-origin pilot Smit Machchhar fought back after being stabbed during the Flydubai incident, helping save around 180 passengers aboard the flight. Read More

  2. INDIA Bloc Agrees On 6-Point Plan; Kharge Says, ‘Will Seek Time From President’

    INDIA bloc announces ‘Save Democracy’ marches from October 2-8, an October 6 march to the Election Commission and plans to seek a meeting with the President. Read More

  3. ‘Save Democracy March’, 5 Mega Rallies: INDIA Bloc’s Big Decisions

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc had finalised programmes for young people, political parties and those who believe in democracy and the Constitution. Read More

  4. ‘No Official Meetings, No Talks’: Saudi Denies Talks With Netanyahu

    A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives had participated in the meeting, rejecting reports carried by Israeli media. Read More

  5. Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027

    Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality series returns with bigger stakes, tougher challenges and an evolved ‘System’. Read More

  6. Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More

  7. Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games

    Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar clinched bronze in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling at Asian Games 2026, beating the Philippines' Callum Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority. Read More

  8. India Women Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Asian Games Hockey Final, Confirms Silver

    Asian Games 2026: India women's hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final, with goals from Ishika and Salima Tete sealing a gold medal match spot. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. HDFC Bank’s Compliance Leadership Changes: V N Srivatsan Named New CCO

    Srivatsan is expected to join the bank on January 4, 2027, as a full-time employee. His three-year term will begin from the date he joins. Read More

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers
Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers
India
PM Modi, Donald Trump Speak On Phone, Discuss Trade, Defence And Energy
PM Modi, Donald Trump Speak On Phone, Discuss Trade, Defence And Energy
India
‘Save Democracy March’, 5 Mega Rallies: INDIA Bloc’s Big Decisions
‘Save Democracy March’, 5 Mega Rallies: INDIA Bloc’s Big Decisions
World
‘Terrorist’ Planned To Crash Flydubai Plane, Kill Passengers, Claims Israel Security Minister
‘Terrorist’ Planned To Crash Flydubai Plane, Kill Passengers, Claims Israel Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Nitish Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
SIR Update: ECI Clarifies Form 6, Gives Voters Mapping Option
SIR Update: Form 6 Declaration Form No Longer Mandatory for Every New Voter
CWC Controversy: Government Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Claim About PM Modi
INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition Unites Over SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget