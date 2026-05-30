Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 May 2026"

Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3 DK Shivakumar has been elected Karnataka CLP leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 and a new Cabinet. Read More

Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during a Sonarpur visit to meet post-poll violence victims, prompting sharp allegations against the BJP. Read More

'Rulers Became Killers': Mamata Reacts Sharply After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee In a post on social media platform X, the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee “refused to abandon the grieving family” despite the alleged attack. Read More

'Betraying Diplomacy For Third Time': Iran Hits Out At Trump Over Maritime Restrictions Iran accused Donald Trump of “betraying diplomacy for the third time”, claiming US maritime restrictions remain in place despite promises. Read More

Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage. Read More

SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More